The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its grey list.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, which starts a two-day meeting in Paris and is expected to take up the removal of Pakistan from a list of countries under "increased monitoring".

In a meeting in June, the FATF said it was keeping Pakistan on the list - also known as the "grey list" - but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.

Last month, Pakistan s foreign office said a FATF technical team had conducted a "successful" visit and Islamabad was expecting a "logical conclusion" of the evaluation process in October.