ISLAMABAD - Gwadar becomes the recipient of fresh flood donation as the first truck of donation sent by China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has reached Gwadar offering congenial vibes of Pakistan-China friendship that stands tall in the face of all-natural calamity including flash flood and numerous testing times. According to Gwadar Pro on Thursday, the government of Karamay, a city in the north of Xinjiang, China, sent a truck of aid materials worth RMB 200,000 including sleeping bags, tents and other winter-proof items. The relief items were transported to Gwadar and would be taken to the flood-hit areas. This batch of aid materials departed from Khunjerab in Xinjiang on October 5 and passed through Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. It took 13 days covering 3,150 kilometres to reach Gwadar Port safely. Officials of Karamay City believe that the Pakistani people will soon overcome the disaster and rebuild their beautiful homeland. Relief items were received by China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) and were handed over to local government chief officer Ayaz Gorgej. Official of the local government told Gwadar Pro that governments of Balochistan and other provinces have been seeking details of flood victims in a bid to distribute the aid as per requirements. To ensure transparency and trackability, records of all aid items for the flood-stricken areas are being made digital, he added. Pakistan estimates the total losses from its recent floods could be as high as $40b, $10b more than the government’s initial estimate