This summer’s flooding caused by monsoon rain was the source of a lot of destruction. Around 7.6 million people are estimated to be temporarily displaced. The flood victim doesn’t have the necessary items to survive this trouble. The current stock of wheat and other food items is not enough to fulfil our demands. Due to water stagnating, mosquitoes have been proliferating, leading to significant increases in mosquito-born diseases (Malaria, Dengue and Skin disease). Over 2.7 million are treated for these diseases.

The situation for these people is beyond critical and we are urgently appealing to donors to give what they can; already it is widely recognized that global institutional funding is not enough to assist this country which urgently needs more help, support, and humanitarian aid.

SABIHA ABID,

Karachi.