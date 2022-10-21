Share:

ISLAMABAD-To cope with the looming gas crises during winter season, the federal government has relaxed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules 2004 which paves the way for the import of additional 100000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The federal cabinet through circulation has approved relaxation in Rules 13(1) and 35 of PPRA Public Procurement Rules, 2004, official source told The Nation. The summary in this regard has been moved by the Cabinet Division on the request of Petroleum Division, the source added. The relaxation will be applicable for five months, starting from November 2022 to March 2023, to the import of spot LPG cargoes, the source said. The decision will pave the way for the swift import of LPG spot cargoes during the winter season.

The rule 13(1) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004 related to response time of bidding process, read that “the procuring agency may decide the response time for receipt of bids or proposals (including proposals for pre-qualification) from the date of publication of an advertisement or notice, keeping in view the individual procurement’s complexity, availability and urgency. However, under no circumstances the response time shall be less than fifteen [days] for national competitive bidding and thirty [days] for international competitive bidding from the date of publication of advertisement or notice. All advertisements or notices shall expressly mention the response time allowed for that particular procurement along with the information for collection of bid documents which shall be issued till a given date, allowing sufficient time to complete and submit the bid by the closing date: Provided that no time limit shall be applicable in case of emergency”.

Similarly rule 35 which is related to the procedures of open competitive bidding has also been relaxed and the rule reads that “Procuring agencies shall announce the results of bid evaluation in the form of a report giving justification for acceptance or rejection of bids at least ten days prior to the award of procurement contract”. With the relaxation in the PPRA Public Procurement Rules, 2004, the state owned gas company Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will be allowed to import 100,000 metric tons of LPG through spot purchases during the next five months starting from November 2022 till March 2023. The government is planning to import 20000 tons additional LPG per month through SSGC for the next five months.

In this regard Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) have signed an agreement, allowing SNGPL to market LPG in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In case of natural gas shortage during winter SNGPL will provide LPG cylinders to consumers. This is for the first the SNGPL will be providing LPG cylinder to its consumers. Beside SSGC, the government has also directed public sector companies including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), Pak-Arab Refinery Co (Parco) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to arrange additional LPG imports to minimise the supply demand gap in winter.