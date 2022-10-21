Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said various initiatives launched on Thursday by government are aimed at empowering and facilitating the youth to become entrepreneurs.

In his tweets on Friday, he said this is merely a beginning and a lot more will be rolled out in the weeks and months to come.

The Prime Minister said nations derive their strength from the youth who power their journey and animate their future. This in turn requires investment in their development.

He said it is unfortunate that some power-hungry politicians have had no qualms about making them prey for their partisan agenda.