KARACHI-Advisor to Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Engineer Ameer Muqam, on Thursday, said that federal government was striving for strengthening of economy, providing relief to people and development of the country. He was speaking to media during his visit to mausoleum of Quaid e Azam along with secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar and other officials.

The advisor to PM earlier paid a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid, laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also penned down his comments in visitors book. Paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Ameer Muqam said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has bought together dispersed Muslims of sub continent on a single platform and realized the dream of Allama Muhammad Iqbal of a separate independent homeland for Muslims.

Following the footprints of the great leader, PM Shahbaz Sharif led federal government of PML-N and allies was determined to deal with challenges being faced by the country and the nation, he said adding that bringing economic stability for saving the country from default and providing relief to more then 30 million flood affected population and their rehabilitation were the major challenges at the time.

PM Shehbaz Sharif believes in service of people of Pakistan and PML-N and its allies had accepted the challenge of governing the country in the toughest times only for saving Pakistan, the adviser said and hoped that incumbent government with its prudent and comprehensive policies would steer the country out of all the problems inherited by the previous PTI regime.

“If we had not ousted the PTI government, the circumstances particularly bad governance and deteriorating economic situation would have forced Imran Khan out of power but Pakistan had suffered an irreparable loss,” he noted saying that time will certainly prove who was deceiving the people and who was on the right path.

Ameer Muqam said that PM Shehbaz Sharif advocated the case of Pakistan and highlighted the plight of flood affected population in his recent visits to USA and Central Asia and during participation in UN general assembly and other sideline meetings. Censuring Imran Khan’s anti-national narrative he said that PTI chairman only wanted to regain government even at the cost of national security and harmony. Imran Khan’s self serving politics of hatred had dented economic, social and political sectors of Pakistan and pushed the country into quagmire of serious issues, he alleged. The PTI leader contested bye-polls from 7 constituencies because he had no confidence even on his party men and now he might nominate himself on reserved seat of women, he said and added that such a strategy was nothing but irresponsible loss of national resources and people of those constituencies and parliament would get nothing out of it.

On a question about flood relief activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ameer Muqam said that federal government was doing its best for providing relief to affected population, overall more than Rs66 billion were being disbursed to affected families while death compensation was also released.

On the other hand KPK government was busy in arrangements of long march and government resources were being utilized for the purpose while government employees were not being paid their salaries and pensions, he added. The Adviser commended performance of Chief Minister Sindh for his untiring efforts for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected population in the province and said that Sindh government was extending fullest cooperation for provision of seed and fertilizers to flood affected growers. Later, the adviser along with federal secretary also visited Awan-e-Nawadrat (a museum displaying antiquates and items remained in use of Quaid-a-Azam). He also presided over a meeting of Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board at the occasion and received briefing.