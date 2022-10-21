Share:

TIMERGARA - Heavy rain and hailstorm hit parts of the Lower Dir causing extensive damage to vegetables and rice crops in different parts of the district on Wednesday night. Reports from dozens of villages around Samarbagh, Maidan, Adenzai, Khall, Balambat and Timergara suggested that the storm had flattened the rice crop and vegetables grown over a large area. The staff of Rescue 1122 and TMA were busy with rehabilitation activities in Timergara.