ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday suspended Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Banigala Circle and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Shehzad Town for showing negligence during a protest and intense aerial firing by locals on occasion of inaugural ceremony of a road between a housing society and Park View Road.

The suspended police officers have been identified as DSP Hakim Khan, SDPO Banigala Circle, and Sub Inspector (SI) Adeel Shaukat, who was serving as SHO PS Shehzad Town, they said. SI Chaudhry Nasir Manzoor has been appointed as new SHO PS Shehzad Town by the police chief, according to a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, IG has also ordered DIG Operations Suhail Nasir Chattha to hold a detailed inquiry into the incident, to submit his report and arrest all the persons involved within 24 hours, he said.

According to sources, an inaugural ceremony of linking a road between the Supreme Court Bar Association Housing Society and Park Road. High ups of the Ministry of Housing and President SCBA Ahsan Bhon Advocate were scheduled to inaugurate the new road when a large number of residents of Moza Tama and Moza Mohrian started gathering on the site with holding sticks and bamboos in their hands.

The mob staged a massive protest demonstration against paying low cost of their land by the land providers and for not arresting the culprits involved in murder of a local some months ago, sources said adding that some of the protestors took out automatic weapons from a double cabin vehicle and resorted to intense aerial firing while putting the law enforcement agencies on the toes.

The mob also damaged the vehicles of the police officers and other officials of the ministry of housing by pelting stones and with sticks. Reportedly, police held dozens of protestors from the scene and shifted them to police stations for further investigation. However, a spokesman to the IG denied the reports regarding the arrest of protestors.

Till the filing of this report, the police were busy in interrogating the matter.

Separately, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued posting and transfer orders of many SHOs of police here. According to the police spokesman, IG transferred SHO PS Golra SI Shabbir Tanoli and posted him in the Investigation Wing. Inspector Malik Liaquat replaced Shabbir Tanoli as new SHO PS Golra, he said.

He added Inspector Rashid Gujar has been appointed as SHO PS Karachi Company while Inspector Asif Shah was posted as new SHO PS Kirpa. SI Mian Imran has been appointed as SHO PS Bhara Kahu while SI Tariq Rauf was transferred to Rescue 15 by the police chief, he said.

SI Akhter Zaman was transferred and posted as SHO PS Lohi Bher and SI Shabir was posted at Investigation Wing.

IG also appointed SI Habib Ullah as Addl SHO PS Sangjani, he said.