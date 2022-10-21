Share:

SARGODHA - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that his op­ponents tremble when they hear his name, re­ported a private TV channel on Thursday. Ad­dressing an event at Sargodha University, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that Punjab Governor issued special orders to stop his speech at the university. If political leaders are not allowed to address the students, then how would they be politically groomed? he questioned. The former premier said that he had addressed students at Oxford university twice, and has been invited the third time. He said that he wants all political lead­ers including Bilawal Bhutto to address students. He added that these corrupt people tremble when they listen to his name. Imran Khan said that scholars like Raymond Baker have written books about Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s corruption but NAB is closing cases against them. Calling for waging Jihad, he said this was not just a political struggle but a ‘Jihad’ against these cor­rupt people, he said and added that it was bet­ter to die rather than live under these looters’ government. The PTI Chief added that country does not need any other enemy if these looters are installed in power. He said that throughout his cricketing career he fought until the last ball.