The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, the ECP issued notices to the parties including the former prime minister in the reference.

Security measures

The security of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been beefed up in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

Punjab Rangers, FC and a heavy contingent of police have been deployed to ensure the security of the ECP to deal with any situation.

The troops have been provided with shells of tear gas, while the entry of irrelevant people into the Election Commission of Pakistan has been banned.

Last hearing

During the last hearing of the case, Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the ECP said the disqualification under Article 62-1-F is the prerogative of the courts not the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Has any court proved that Khan is not Sadiq and Ameen?, Barrister Ali Zafar asked. Imran Khan’s lawyer said the ECP is not a court but a commission and the disqualification case under Article 62-1-F of the constitution cannot be heard by the ECP.

The ECP after hearing the arguments of the PTI lawyer, reserved the judgment in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan.

Reference

In August 2022, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A, and 223, seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification in the light of the Toshakhana scam.

The disqualification reference was filed by Ali Gohar Khan, PML-N’s Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, and five others.

The 28-page reference identified 52 gift items of Toshakhana received by the former prime minister Khan, violating the law and rules, taken away at nominal prices and most of the gifts were sold in the market, including some precious watches.