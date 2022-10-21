Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was frustrat­ed after losing power. Spe­cial Assistant to the Prime Minister and Central In­formation Secretary of the PPP Faisal Karim said Imran Khan was removed from power by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech in Sargodha, Kundi alleged that Imran Khan’s father was sacked from government service after conviction in embez­zlement. “Who robbed the farmers by hiding agricul­tural fertilizers? Whose frontman robbed the na­tion of 600 billion rupees in LNG? Who was the one who robbed the public by raising the prices of medicines through his frontman,” Kundi ques­tioned. The PPP leader said Imran Khan’s weak­ness encouraged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Occupied Kashmir a prison. “I ask Imran Khan how did a deserted house in Bani Gala became a royal pal­ace. The mega corruption in BRT, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree project is not a secret. Imran Khan’s politics is finished. This is why he is running away,” Kundi said. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that many books could be written on Zardari’s cor­ruption. He also criticised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his speech.