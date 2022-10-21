ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was frustrated after losing power. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Central Information Secretary of the PPP Faisal Karim said Imran Khan was removed from power by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech in Sargodha, Kundi alleged that Imran Khan’s father was sacked from government service after conviction in embezzlement. “Who robbed the farmers by hiding agricultural fertilizers? Whose frontman robbed the nation of 600 billion rupees in LNG? Who was the one who robbed the public by raising the prices of medicines through his frontman,” Kundi questioned. The PPP leader said Imran Khan’s weakness encouraged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Occupied Kashmir a prison. “I ask Imran Khan how did a deserted house in Bani Gala became a royal palace. The mega corruption in BRT, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree project is not a secret. Imran Khan’s politics is finished. This is why he is running away,” Kundi said. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that many books could be written on Zardari’s corruption. He also criticised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his speech.
