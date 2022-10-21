ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday prayed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) or judicial commission to probe the ‘illegal’ surveillance, recording and release of data, including audio recordings, from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
In this regard, former prime minister filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and cited the federation, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.
He asked the apex court to declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and Prime Minister’s House and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law. The court was also asked to issue directions to determine the authenticity of the audio leaks and to identify and bring to task and punish the persons responsible for authorising and conducting the illegal surveillance. He requested the court to issue a continuing mandamus to supervise the whole process so as to ensure that the JIT or Commission completes its task in a satisfactory manner and the illegal surveillance is put to a permanent end and appropriate action be taken against the culprits. The PTI further prayed to direct the government and all relevant agencies and authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent the release, publication, dissemination, sharing, broadcast and spread of any of the surveillance data, including the further use of the audio leaks. A series of audio recordings have surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public. Imran, who is among those purportedly featured in the controversial audio clips, had said earlier this month that his party would approach courts to establish the ‘authenticity’ of the leaked audio tapes and have a JIT constituted to bring to light those responsible for the bugging of the PMO. A slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released last month.