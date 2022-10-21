ISLAMABAD - India is facing more embarrassment for manufacturing fake cough syrup for Gambia, Ghana and Indonesia.
After a number of children deaths in Gambia, 99 in Indonesia and 70 in Ghana have now died after taking fake cough syrup made by India. India has a history of making fake medicines. In 2013, Indian pharmaceutical giant “Ranbaxy” had paid $500 million fine in USA for fake medicines.
From toxic hate narratives against minorities, India has now acquired expertise in manufacturing toxic cough syrups.
Meanwhile, the government of Indonesia has banned sale of all cough syrups after the deaths of 99 children. On the other hand, the international media has highlighted this news showing grave concerns over this fake syrup.
Gulf News has also highlighted this report saying, “A tragedy in Africa has once again opened the lid on pharma regulations in India. Ghana says 70 children have now died after drinking a contaminated syrup made by the manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceutcals Limited in Haryan.”
The newspaper has also referred to another news wherein it reported that one of India’s largest pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy in a landmark case in 2013 agreed through Ranbaxy USA to pay a fine of $500 million after pleading guilty to knowingly making false statement to the US Food and Drug Administration.