ISLAMABAD - India is facing more embarrassment for manufacturing fake cough syrup for Gambia, Ghana and Indonesia.

After a number of children deaths in Gambia, 99 in Indonesia and 70 in Ghana have now died after taking fake cough syrup made by India. In­dia has a history of making fake medi­cines. In 2013, Indian pharmaceutical giant “Ranbaxy” had paid $500 mil­lion fine in USA for fake medicines.

From toxic hate narratives against minorities, India has now acquired expertise in manufacturing toxic cough syrups.

Meanwhile, the government of In­donesia has banned sale of all cough syrups after the deaths of 99 chil­dren. On the other hand, the inter­national media has highlighted this news showing grave concerns over this fake syrup.

Gulf News has also highlighted this report saying, “A tragedy in Afri­ca has once again opened the lid on pharma regulations in India. Ghana says 70 children have now died af­ter drinking a contaminated syrup made by the manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceutcals Limited in Haryan.”

The newspaper has also referred to another news wherein it reported that one of India’s largest pharma­ceutical company Ranbaxy in a land­mark case in 2013 agreed through Ranbaxy USA to pay a fine of $500 million after pleading guilty to know­ingly making false statement to the US Food and Drug Administration.