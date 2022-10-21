Share:

Today man is trying to find humanity by looking for humanity. People all over the world are looking for their humanity. There is regret everywhere, blood is blood everywhere, and the earth is forgetting its colour. Every group wants to kill the other group by saying that they have no right to live. The lust for power and authority has made people thirsty for the blood of people; sometimes blood is being spilt in the name of religion, sometimes for wealth and wealth, and sometimes honour is being trampled. are climbing up. Everyone is talking about humanity. This world is running on artificial humanity, just like our hospitals put the family of a dying patient on artificial respiration for temporary comfort and a fixed period.

Everyone is following artificial methods to improve their destiny. Why are these alms being given? Are you not incapacitating this member of society who is begging despite his hands and feet being healthy?

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.