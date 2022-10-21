Share:

LAHORE - Karachi and Rawalpindi qualified for the final of the National Basketball Men’s B Grade Championship after defeating their respective rivals in the semifinals in Quetta. The first semifinal of the national championship saw Karachi men team outpacing Sargodha to book berth in the final. The second semifinal of the event was won by Rawalpindi, who did well against Kohat to make their way into the final. Now the championship final will be played between Karachi and Rawalpindi at Ayub Stadium Quetta at 4pm. Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has said that the Karachi basketball men’s team has prepared well for the national event and they are now keen to win the national championship. If the boys manage to win the coveted trophy, they will be honored in great style upon their return to their home city.