Share:

LAHORE-Karandaaz and MOPASS have signed an agreement to undertake joint efforts to advance financial inclusion in Pakistan.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at MOPASS in Islamabad and was chaired by Secretary MOPASS, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, CEO Karandaaz, Waqas ul Hasan, and Senior Program Officer Gates Foundation, Syed Ali Mahmood. The ceremony was also attended by senior management from both the organizations. Under this agreement, Karandaaz has committed a grant to MOPASS to help maximize its efficiency, potential and ultimately improve the beneficiary experience. It will also enable secure and efficient transactions to help beneficiaries receive complete funds without fraud and will increase financial inclusion by providing access to digital payment mechanisms.