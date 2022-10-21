Share:

Commenting on the possible disqualification of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case, senior PML-N leader and also a former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Friday that his party did not want to see any politician disqualified.

Talking to the media outside an accountability court (AC) in Karachi where he had gone in connection with the hearing of the reference filed against him for allegedly making illegal recruitments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Abbasi said what the PML-N wanted was a competition on the ground.

However, at the same time, he asserted that everybody should be equal in the eyes of the law.

Commenting on reports of PTI chairman’s backdoor contacts with the ‘establishment’, he opined that such contacts always proved detrimental for the country.

PML-N leader said that the appointment of army chief was a routine matter.

Earlier, the AC adjourned hearing of the case until November 25, 2022 due to the absence of the judge.