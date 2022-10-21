Share:

Ease of Doing Business initiative

Peshawar - CM KP Mahmood Khan has approved the proposed action plan and model regarding implementation of the phase II of the Ease of Doing Business initiative and directed to ensure the timely launching of the project. Addressing the 10th Board meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade, the CM expressed his satisfaction with KPBOIT’s performance and said that the steps taken in the first phase l have yielded positive results in attracting investors and promoting industrial activities in the province. However, he added that keeping in view the expectations of investors and to meet the differential needs of industrialization in the province, necessary steps should be taken for the immediate launching of phase II. He directed the capacity building and strengthening of PPP Nodes in the Tourism, Agriculture, Energy & Power and Mines & Minerals Departments by replicating PPP Nodes of the P &D Department. He also directed them to constitute a committee for effective coordination among relevant provincial departments, in addition to laying special focus on the marketing of reform initiatives taken by his government. Briefing about the implementation status of decisions taken in the last board meeting, it was informed that an investment committee and a commission have been constituted to materialize the MoUs signed in Dubai Expo 2020, adding that letters of intent on five different MoUs have also been signed so far. The meeting was informed that two sole enterprises’ special economic zones will also be established at DI Khan, which would be presented in the forthcoming meeting of the federal board of approvals for formal approval. These projects are expected to attract a cumulative investment of about $485 Million. Similarly, various plots measuring 20.8 acres in Rashakai Special Economic Zone have been approved for six enterprises with an estimated investment of Rs. 3.6 billion, whereas plots measuring three acres have been approved for two enterprises in the Hattar Special Economic Zone, which is expected to have an investment of Rs. 129 million. Additionally, the proposal for giving Special Economic Zone status to the Daraban Economic Zone has also been submitted to the relevant forum. It was told in the meeting that the board of investments and trade has also planned to hold investment seminars and road shows soon, which include investment seminars in Sialkot and Karachi, an investment conference in Tajikistan, an investment conference in Peshawar and four road shows related to tourism sectors in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad and Sialkot.