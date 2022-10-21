Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash has presided over an important meeting regarding transportation, storage, profiteering and smuggling of urea fertilizers. Israr Khan informed the participants that the federal government has provided 19,260 metric tons with additional 2,304 metric tons of urea supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 13,790 metric tons of urea has been supplied against the demand of 27,366 metric tons in October. Secretary Agriculture said that the report on actions taken against hoarding, smuggling, profiteering and notified prices printed on urea fertilizer is being ensured to be shared on the PITB portal. The Chief Secretary while issuing instructions to the home dept said that police presence at border crossings should inspect vehicles, confiscate smuggled goods and stock tracking and cooperate with the agriculture department and district administration. On the occasion, officials of the home department informed the meeting that the police department has confiscated about 35,380 bags of urea worth 55 million rupees, arrested 17 people and seized 5 vehicles. The seized bags have been handed over to the agriculture department to be sold through the government’s farms service centres at official rates, he said. Israr khan said that according to KPK FCA 1999 and Rules 2003, the department has the authority to take action against the quality control of fertilizers, marketing, and manufacturing of fake and substandard fertilizers.