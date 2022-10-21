Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Information Technology, Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan has launched Mardan’s AI-based Pilot Safe City Project as well as the Paperless File Management System in DC Mardan’s office. Both projects were created in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, District Police Office, DC Office and the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) University of Engineering and Technology. KP’s Safe City Mardan Project includes a holistic approach to achieving a safe city by deploying surveillance systems at critical junctions in a way that is smart as well as safe. The system is supported by facial recognition capability and is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will enable the system to detect weapons, mobs, boundary breaches, and camera tampering. Separately, to ensure the public follows SOPs during disease outbreaks, the system can also detect who is wearing face masks and that appropriate social distancing protocols are being followed. One of the more salient features of the project is that the AI-backed systems will significantly reduce human involvement in monitoring live events captured on CCTV cameras, eliminating room for human error. Frequently, these cameras accumulate event data of no significant value; with AI-based technology, the focus is brought to each targeted event and can immediately alert the relevant authorities.