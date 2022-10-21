Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed plea challenging Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif’s plea in a sedition case.

Javed Latif’s bail was challenged by the Punjab government. The PML-N leader was accused of concealing the decision of cancelation of his interim bail.

The lawyer of Latif presented the record in court and said all the facts were already disclosed before the court.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed Punjab’s government plea to cancel Javed Latif’s bail.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the MNA on the complaint of a citizen, Jameel Saleem. According to the FIR, Latif had allegedly defamed state institutions and delivered hateful remarks against them.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal advised his party fellow Latif to refrain from using the ‘religion card’ against Imran Khan and not to play ‘on Imran’s wicket’.