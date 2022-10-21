Share:

LONDON - Prime Minister Liz Truss re­signs as UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Speaking outside Downing Street Thursday, she said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected. It kickstarts a contest to find the next Tory leader and PM - hopefuls need to get the backing of 100 MPs by Monday afternoon. If there are two candidates, the Tory membership will get to vote again, and a winner will be picked by Friday.

The newly-appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rules himself out. But Rishi Sunak and Penny Mor­daunt are seen as contenders. Sources close to for­mer PM Boris Johnson do not confirm or deny spec­ulation he will stand again. Truss’s departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history. Her now-abandoned September mini-budget started the turmoil; a chaotic night in the Commons on Wednesday sealed her fate.

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN SAYS BRITAIN HAS BECOME A “LAUGHING STOCK”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has told CNN the UK has become “a laughing stock” due to the ongoing chaos at the heart of government. “I’m not somebody who’s easily surprised or easily shocked, but I’m surprised and shocked that just a few weeks after Liz Truss be­came the Conservative leader and the British prime minister we have the chaos we’ve seen over the last few days and weeks, leading to her resigning today,” Khan told Christiane Amanpour.