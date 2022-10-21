ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the party’s long march on Islamabad was now a matter of days or a week because preparations were in the final stage.
Addressing a press conference here, former information minister claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could make the announcement of the protest march anytime soon. “Hence, the party workers should get ready to achieve the real independence.” He said that much-talked long march would also be very peaceful that will be joined by millions of people.
However, he said that a wrong impression was being created about PTI’s peaceful marchers, adding that the party was a peaceful political party not like Ansar-ul-Islam, the volunteer force of JUI-F.
He went on to say that during the last five months, Khan had held 60 public gatherings and 250 meetings regarding the long march. He added that the people were quite passionate in this regard because the party workers at tehsil and and union level were mobilized and were taken into confidence. About possible talks, he said that the opposition PTI never refused to hold talks with the ruling PML-N and PPP but no talks would be held for seeking NRO-like deal. “Whatever strategy would be made regarding the long march, it would be within the scope of the law and constitution,” he added
He said that PTI supported local government elections but the first priority was general elections. “Imran Khan is going to universities across the country and addressing the students, because we have hope from our youth,” he further said. Chaudhry stated that the PTI has yet to give the final call of the long march but dwellers of the federal capital can see that huge number of containers were being placed at various important places in the city. He said that judges also used to pass through these highways but no one took any notice of the deprivation of freedom of movement under Article 15 of constitution, as how can the government itself block all the roads. “The people have given their verdict, as after the no-confidence motion, a total of elections were held on 36 seats of which PTI stood victorious in 26.” Talking about PTI’s petition in apex court against audio leaks, he said that the PTI filed an important petition in which it has raised the point that the office of the Prime Minister is a respected one, and was being disgraced by leaking the secret conversations held there. He said that 8 GB data of the conversation took place in the PM Office went on to internet, which could be easily downloaded by Israel or India. He added that there were discussions at PM Office about the issues related to visit of Russia, China, Afghanistan and Pulwama incident