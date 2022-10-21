Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Thurs­day said that the party’s long march on Islamabad was now a matter of days or a week because preparations were in the final stage.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, former informa­tion minister claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could make the announcement of the protest march any­time soon. “Hence, the party workers should get ready to achieve the real indepen­dence.” He said that much-talked long march would also be very peaceful that will be joined by millions of people.

However, he said that a wrong impression was being created about PTI’s peace­ful marchers, adding that the party was a peaceful political party not like Ansar-ul-Islam, the volunteer force of JUI-F.

He went on to say that dur­ing the last five months, Khan had held 60 public gatherings and 250 meetings regarding the long march. He added that the people were quite pas­sionate in this regard because the party workers at tehsil and and union level were mo­bilized and were taken into confidence. About possible talks, he said that the opposi­tion PTI never refused to hold talks with the ruling PML-N and PPP but no talks would be held for seeking NRO-like deal. “Whatever strategy would be made regarding the long march, it would be with­in the scope of the law and constitution,” he added

He said that PTI supported local government elections but the first priority was gen­eral elections. “Imran Khan is going to universities across the country and address­ing the students, because we have hope from our youth,” he further said. Chaudhry stated that the PTI has yet to give the final call of the long march but dwellers of the federal capital can see that huge number of containers were being placed at various important places in the city. He said that judges also used to pass through these highways but no one took any notice of the depriva­tion of freedom of movement under Article 15 of constitu­tion, as how can the govern­ment itself block all the roads. “The people have given their verdict, as after the no-confi­dence motion, a total of elec­tions were held on 36 seats of which PTI stood victorious in 26.” Talking about PTI’s peti­tion in apex court against au­dio leaks, he said that the PTI filed an important petition in which it has raised the point that the office of the Prime Minister is a respected one, and was being disgraced by leaking the secret conversa­tions held there. He said that 8 GB data of the conversa­tion took place in the PM Office went on to internet, which could be easily down­loaded by Israel or India. He added that there were dis­cussions at PM Office about the issues related to visit of Russia, China, Afghanistan and Pulwama incident