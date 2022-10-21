Share:

PUTRAJAYA-Malaysia will hold a snap election on November 19, officials announced Thursday, with the ruling party seeking to consolidate its comeback after its former leader was jailed for corruption.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which ruled the country for more than 60 years, was voted out in 2018 over a massive graft scandal, but capitalised on disarray amongst its opposition to claw back to power in 2021.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has now decided to hold elections -- a year ahead of schedule -- in a bid to expand the slim parliamentary majority of the Barislan National coalition that UMNO leads.

The election date announcement comes eight weeks after former prime minister and UMNO leader Najib Razak began serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.

Some observers now fear that an UMNO win in November could see Najib freed and further anti-graft probes quashed.

Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, head of bitter UMNO rival the Pakatan Harapan alliance, told AFP on Thursday: “We want to end graft.”