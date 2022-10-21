Share:

SARGODHA - A man on Thursday killed his father over a family dispute in Kaloor Kot police limits.

According to a police spokesman, Allah Ditta had a family dispute with his son M Ghani. The accused shot dead his father and fled. Police started investigation to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, four people were in­jured in a clash between two groups over a property dispute in village Pun­wan near here on Thursday. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122, Hamad Ali, M Younis, Nadeem Hussain and Ismail were injured dur­ing the clash. The injured were shifted to a local hospital by the Rescue 1122 after providing first-aid.

In Jhelum, unknown dacoits shot dead one Raja Rauf when he offered resistance during a robbery at his house near GT Road Jehlum, private media reported on Thursday. Jhelum District Police Officer (DPO) said that six robbers barged into Raja Rauf’s house and took away cash, gold and other valuables. Later, they threw the body near Kalan Gujran. Police regis­tered a case and started investigation into the incident.

TWO KILLED, THREE INJURED AS TRUCK TURNS TURTLE

Two persons were killed while three suffered injuries when a speed­ing truck loaded with iron rods over­turned near 80 Pull Wala on Sargod­ha-Lahore Road.

Saddar police said on Thursday said that five people were traveling on the truck and it turned turtle due to over­loading. Consequently, staffers - Am­anat Ali and Afaaq Ahmed died on the spot while Shahzaib, Sumail and Ali Ehtesham sustained critical injuries. On information, Rescue 1122 team and the police reached the spots, and hifted the victims to nearest hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, CIA police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession in Kasur on Thursday. Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested four members of a gang including its ring leader Mubashar aka Bachi and recovered cash worth Rs100,000, illegal weap­ons and three mobile phones from them. The accused confessed to have committed more than nine robber­ies, said police. Further investigation was underway.

11 OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Sargodha Police on Thursday ar­rested 11 criminals during a crack down against criminals and drug pushers across the district. Police said that the teams of different po­lice stations raided in the areas un­der their jurisdiction and nabbed 11 criminals, besides recovering 4-kg hashish, 125 litres liqour, 5 pistols, three guns and a number of bullets from their possession.

The arrested accused were identi­fied as Majeed, Suleman, Tabish, As­gher, Naeem, Shakir, Wasim, Arshed, Akram, Shareef and Qadeer. Separate cases were registered while further investigation was under way