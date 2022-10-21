Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was using “educational institutions to create cha­os and anarchy in pursuit of his ulterior motives”.

“Those who have turned the educational institu­tions in an arena for spreading anarchy should be ashamed of themselves,” she said in a press state­ment. Her comments came in the backdrop of a fiery speech made by Imran Khan at the Sargodha Univer­sity on Thursday. The PTI chief had already visited different universities to address the students which drew ire from different segments of the society.

The minister said Imran Khan had nothing to do with “right and truth” as he wanted the people to stand by him for “protecting the corruption of his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Bushra Gogi”. His speech at the Sargodha University was another at­tempt to save the two from going to jail, she added. Imran Khan, she said, was in fact a “foreign-funded Fitna, liar and dacoit” who had pushed the coun­try into an economic quagmire by pursuing wrong policies during his four-year government tenure.