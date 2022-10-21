Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) passed an amendment that ap­proval of the speaker shall be required before the arrest and detention of a parliamentarian on a criminal charge.

Under the amendment, moved by PML-N’s Murta­za Javed Abbasi, approval of the National Assembly speak­er shall be required before the arrest and detention of a mem­ber on a criminal charge, and that no member shall be ar­rested within the precincts of the Assembly.

“The production order of an arrested NA member has also been declared mandatory while the speaker has been authorized to declare parliament lodges or any other suit­able place in Islamabad as sub-jail for the arrested member,” according to the amendment.

The rule-106, which previously stated that no MNA would be arrested from the Assembly’s pre­cinct without the speaker’s approval, was pro­posed to be substituted as, “No member shall be arrested within the precincts of the National As­sembly.” According to the amendment, “When a member has to be arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or has to be detained un­der an executive order, the committing judge, mag­istrate or executive authority, as the case may be, shall immediately seek approval of the NA speaker, indicating the reasons for the arrest or detention, as the case may be, and after such arrest, deten­tion or when a member is sentenced to imprison­ment by a court of law, the committing judge, mag­istrate or executive authority, as the case may be shall intimate the place of detention or imprison­ment of the member in the appropriate form set out in the Fourth Schedule.”

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif pro­posed that the amendment should also make it mandatory for the speaker or chairman of a com­mittee to issue a production order for a lawmaker who was detained or arrested. It may also be men­tioned here that this amendment was approved some days after the arrest of PTI lawmaker in the prescient of the parliament. On Oct 7, PTI leaders alleged that Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee was picked up from the premises of Parliament House, where he had arrived for a Senate session.