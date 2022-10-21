Share:

LAHORE - Pun­jab emergency Operations Cen­tre Coordina­tor Muhammad Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary has called upon dis­tricts to show no complacency to­wards polio eradication efforts and treat it as a top priority. The head of the polio programme in Punjab was speaking at a readiness meeting held on Wednesday in connection with the sub-national immunization days to be conducted in 14 districts. The districts include Lahore, Rawalpin­di, Faisalabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Baha­walnagar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The campaign will translate into 11.18 children receiving polio drops.

“Districts need to lay special focus on high-risk union councils. Especially Lahore needs to lay out laser focus plans in drainage high-risk union councils”, stressed the EOC coordi­nator Khizer Afzaal. The districts informed the coordinator that they had almost achieved the training target. In some of the union councils, final round of trainings was under way, the districts informed.

The coordinator instructed the dis­tricts to complete the trainings and micro-plans validation on time.

“If trainings are not completed on time, readiness status will be affect­ed”, underlined the coordinator.

“The CEOs need to take personal interest in micro-planning. They are responsible for improvement in micro-plans. If planning is compro­mised, likelihood of polio outbreak is higher”, cautioned the coordinator.

“If micro-plans of a district are found to be flawed for two campaigns, CEOs will be held responsible. Rawalpindi needs to pay special at­tention”, stressed the EOC coordina­tor. The head of the polio programme called for vaccination of all children in flood-hit districts and stressed on strict monitoring plan to ensure that results are achieved.

“A lot of areas are still compromised in flood affected districts. They need special attention. Floods have in­creased vulnerability of people in these districts. CEOs need to pay special attention in South Punjab districts where flood has affected large number of people”, the EOC co­ordinator pointed out