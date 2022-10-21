Share:

LAHORE-The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has signed an MoU with DOST Welfare Foundation for the social reintegration of the drug-addicted people in the company’s operational Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Launched under the OGDCL’s corporate social responsibility, the two-year program will mainly focus on creating awareness among the masses regarding drug use. Awareness will be created among people of various age groups in general and the youth population in particular.

The program will inform local people about ways to prevent drug addiction. Completely sponsored by OGDCL, the program will also facilitate the treatment and rehabilitation of drug-addicted people at state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities of the DOST Foundation.

The service delivery center in Kohat district will facilitate the local people to eliminate the menace of drug addiction from the area. The project will include community-based follow-up, relapse prevention, awareness, community sensitization and mobilization services in the target areas to raise mass awareness among the general public and drug-addicted people.

Besides the said services in the targeted district, the Centre will identify and refer drug-addicted people including men, women and children to DOST Foundation’s existing residential facilities for treatment and rehabilitation services in Peshawar. OGDCL had been rigorously involved in various social welfare initiatives by signing MoUs to ensure the welfare of the countrymen. Earlier, the company had signed an agreement with Al-Shafa Eye Trust Hospital to ensure free eye treatment in the company’s operational areas across the country.