LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was booed on the Punjab As­sembly floor on Thursday as the op­position members did not allow her to speak for quite some time during the Question Hour. The Health Min­ister was interrupted by opposition members when she was telling the benefits of her government’s health card scheme to the Assembly mem­bers in response to a question by the PML-N’s Rabia Nasim Siddique.

Opposition members shouted at the health minister when she made mention of an alleged audio leak of Maryam Nawaz Sharif telling some­one to stop the health card scheme.

Azma Zahid Bukhari, Tariq Masih Gill and Rabia Nasim chanted loud slogans about the Nishtar Hospital incident. “Lashon ka Jawab do” (Give answer about the corpses) was the slogan repeatedly chanted by the opposition members. Though the health minister kept saying she was ready to respond to their question, they refused to listen to her by creat­ing noise through sloganeering.

Meanwhile, Speaker Sibtain Khan silenced the opposition members and order was restored in the House.