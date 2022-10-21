Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Haider Hussain has said that the national hockey team will participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament with full preparations. In this regard, under the supervision of Pakistan hockey team senior management, the national hockey players are preparing hard at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi. According to the instructions of PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, all facilities are being provided to the team. PHF conducted trials of players from across the country based on merit under the supervision of PHF Selection Committee which resulted in the best combination of senior and junior players. The performances of the players in All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Hockey Tournament held in Quetta last month came to light. Pak team will leave for Malaysia on Oct 27 to participate in the said event where they will also play a practice match with Japan.