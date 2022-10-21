Share:

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan which are based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities and desires to further strengthen ties in all fields of mutual interests especially defence.

He expressed these views during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov at his office in Islamabad on Thursday. The minister mentioned that Pakistan was amongst the first three countries to open an embassy in Tashkent in June 1992, a news release said. Khawaja Asif said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in the region and across the globe. The minister emphasised on Pakistan’s indispensable role in resolution of Afghan crisis and sustainable peace in the region. Moreover, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan desired lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. “Instability in Afghanistan has serious consequences for the entire region. We would like to strengthen multi-faceted cooperation with Uzbekistan.”

The visiting ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Uzbekistan to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence.