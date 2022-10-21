Share:

The Cold War isn’t thawing; it is burning with a deadly heat. Communism isn’t sleeping; it is, as always, plotting, scheming, working, fighting.

-Richard M. Nixon

For almost 40 years, the United States and the Soviet Union were at war with another and threatened the use of nuclear weaponry. It was the time when massive developments in nuclear technology was being made, the nuclear arms race was ongoing and proliferation was the common cause that the world was fighting. By 1958, the first step towards banning nuclear testing was made after both countries were forced to suspend their programmes. The result of this was an informal moratorium on nuclear testing which ended in 1961 by the Soviet Union. Almost two weeks later, the US responded by conducting its own tests. This resumption produced immense radioactive and political fallout and the public concern finally produced enough pressure to force negotiations for a permanent test-ban treaty.