Share:

KARACHI-A snake crawled into a ward of Jinnah Hospital of Karachi on Thursday making the patients and their attendants jittery who preferred to move away.

According to the hospital sources, the attendants of the patients, who were sitting outside Ward No. 11, became frightened with the sight of the shining black snake which was moving its head frenetically. Upon their screams came the security guards who killed the snake.