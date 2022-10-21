SIALKOT - Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Philippines Maria Agnes M. Cervantes has said that her country is keen to boost trade with Pakistan and enhance mutual trade volume to the maximum level.
She was addressing a meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was attended by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, and the business community, here on Thursday. Embassy of Philippines Vice Consul Dan Erwin C. Bagaporo, Philippine Honorary Consul (Punjab) Fahdel Sheikh, and Economic and Information Assistant Sumaira Domasig Khan.
The envoy urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and explore the untapped international trade markets of Philippines