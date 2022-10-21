Share:

SIALKOT - Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Philippines Maria Agnes M. Cer­vantes has said that her country is keen to boost trade with Pakistan and enhance mutual trade volume to the maximum level.

She was addressing a meeting of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was attended by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Ma­jeed Sheikh, and the business com­munity, here on Thursday. Embassy of Philippines Vice Consul Dan Er­win C. Bagaporo, Philippine Honor­ary Consul (Punjab) Fahdel Sheikh, and Economic and Information As­sistant Sumaira Domasig Khan.

The envoy urged the Sialkot ex­porters to come forward and ex­plore the untapped international trade markets of Philippines