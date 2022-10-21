PM ‘WILLING’ TO TALK TO PTI DESPITE ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’

Shehbaz Sharif asks Punjab, KP govts to ‘cooperate’ with centre n Says he will not allow private sector to import wheat n Launches Youth Development Initiatives to enhance students’ skills n Lauds cabinet members for removing impediments in SDF projects within 48 hours.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the first time Thursday called upon the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to rise above politics as the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the hands with the federal government scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the flood affected areas. Chairing a review meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, the prime minister offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50 percent contribution from both sides. The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed with the wheat scheme.
However, despite the offer by the centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted. “I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said in a meeting also joined by Chief Secretaries of Punjab and KP through video-link.
PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at national level. He feared reduced produce of wheat the coming season owing to post-flood situation and rejected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.
“In view of emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding that the government was aiming to get a better bidding of the wheat. PM Sharif said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.
He said the federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disbursement of Rs 880 million compensation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country. Also, the relief supplies received from the friendly countries is being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, he said.
He said China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season.
The prime minister, who recently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundated and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.
The meeting was told that a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of flood-affected people was in progress and a report on Post-Disaster Need Assessment compiled in collaboration of the federal and provincial governments and international organizations would be presented to the prime minister.
The prime minister directed to finalise the report to be given to the international donor agencies regarding the estimates of flood losses.
It was highlighted that under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), an amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each affected family. Up till now, Rs 66.22 billion disbursed among 2.6 million households with people among Sindh at the highest number of 1.8 million families, KP 315,000 families and Balochistan 240,000 families. The Chairman NDMA updated the meeting that tents had been distributed among flood-hit people of Sindh (123,000), Balochistan (100,000) and KP (64,000) tents. Also, 1,500,000 mosquito nets in Sindh and 500,000 have been distributed in Balochistan besides other supplies including boats and water pumps for dewatering.
The meeting was informed that NDMA, on part of the federal government, had provided Rs one million each to the families of deceased and in this regard Rs 890 million had been disbursed.
Water pumps have been installed at the east and west basins of Indus River for dewatering, while power generation is being ensured through generators in areas where supply of electricity has yet to be restored.
On the update by Chief Secretary Balochistan regarding the problems faced by flood victims as the winter approaches, the prime minister directed provision of special winter tents donated by China on urgent basis.
The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Chairman NDMA, Chairman NFRCC and officials of the departments concerned. The Chief Minister Sindh and chief secretaries of the four provinces joined through video-link.
‘YOUTH DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched Youth Development Initiatives to enhance skills of students across the country.
Launching Youth Development Initiatives to enhance the skills of students across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Youth forms a major part of our population and we need to take these initiatives to equip our young people with modern education and skills as the development and survival of Pakistan depend on the development of our youth.”
PM ‘WILLING’ TO TALK TO PTI DESPITE ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’
The prime minister said he is willing to talk with the opposition leadership in the larger national interest. However, he reminded that the opposition had double standards as it was not willing to talk with the parties in the coalition government during the last four years.
The prime minister said it was unfortunate that billions of dollars of the nation were wasted by delaying the construction of projects such as Neelum Jhelum hydro project and Reko Diq mining project.
The PM said these initiatives include 2,000 internships for young engineers, 20 Underdeveloped Districts Transformation Programme, 250 Mini Sports Complex Initiative, Pakistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme.