PM ‘WILLING’ TO TALK TO PTI DESPITE ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’

Shehbaz Sharif asks Punjab, KP govts to ‘cooperate’ with centre n Says he will not allow private sector to import wheat n Launches Youth Development Initiatives to enhance students’ skills n Lauds cabinet members for removing impediments in SDF projects within 48 hours.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif for the first time Thursday called upon the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) led provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinc­es to rise above politics as the country grap­pled with the impact of flash floods and join the hands with the federal government scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the flood affected areas. Chair­ing a review meeting of the National Flood Re­sponse and Coordina­tion Centre, the prime minister offered the two provinces to col­laborate with the fed­eral government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50 percent contribution from both sides. The prime minister men­tioned that Sindh and Baloch­istan had already agreed with the wheat scheme.

However, despite the offer by the centre, Punjab and KP re­fused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, he regretted. “I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farm­ers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that centre is not extending you assistance,” he said in a meeting also joined by Chief Secretaries of Punjab and KP through video-link.

PM Shehbaz Sharif empha­sised that Pakistan as a feder­ation comprised its provincial units and said the situation de­manded unity at national level. He feared reduced produce of wheat the coming season owing to post-flood situation and re­jected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.

“In view of emergency situa­tion, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding that the government was aiming to get a better bidding of the wheat. PM Sharif said the government was effectively car­rying out relief and rehabilita­tion work in post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

He said the federal govern­ment through National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disburse­ment of Rs 880 million compen­sation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country. Also, the relief sup­plies received from the friend­ly countries is being distribut­ed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, he said.

He said China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the up­coming harsh season.

The prime minister, who re­cently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundat­ed and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive plan for rehabil­itation of flood-affected people was in progress and a report on Post-Disaster Need Assessment compiled in collaboration of the federal and provincial govern­ments and international orga­nizations would be presented to the prime minister.

The prime minister directed to finalise the report to be given to the international donor agen­cies regarding the estimates of flood losses.

It was highlighted that under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), an amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each affected family. Up till now, Rs 66.22 billion disbursed among 2.6 million households with people among Sindh at the highest number of 1.8 million families, KP 315,000 families and Balochistan 240,000 fam­ilies. The Chairman NDMA up­dated the meeting that tents had been distributed among flood-hit people of Sindh (123,000), Balochistan (100,000) and KP (64,000) tents. Also, 1,500,000 mosquito nets in Sindh and 500,000 have been distribut­ed in Balochistan besides oth­er supplies including boats and water pumps for dewatering.

The meeting was informed that NDMA, on part of the fed­eral government, had provid­ed Rs one million each to the families of deceased and in this regard Rs 890 million had been disbursed.

Water pumps have been in­stalled at the east and west ba­sins of Indus River for dewater­ing, while power generation is being ensured through gener­ators in areas where supply of electricity has yet to be restored.

On the update by Chief Secre­tary Balochistan regarding the problems faced by flood victims as the winter approaches, the prime minister directed provi­sion of special winter tents do­nated by China on urgent basis.

The meeting was attend­ed by federal ministers, Chair­man NDMA, Chairman NFRCC and officials of the departments concerned. The Chief Minis­ter Sindh and chief secretar­ies of the four provinces joined through video-link.

‘YOUTH DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Thursday launched Youth Development Initiatives to en­hance skills of students across the country.

Launching Youth Develop­ment Initiatives to enhance the skills of students across the country, Prime Minister Sheh­baz said, “Youth forms a major part of our population and we need to take these initiatives to equip our young people with modern education and skills as the development and survival of Pakistan depend on the devel­opment of our youth.”

PM ‘WILLING’ TO TALK TO PTI DESPITE ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’

The prime minister said he is willing to talk with the opposi­tion leadership in the larger na­tional interest. However, he re­minded that the opposition had double standards as it was not willing to talk with the parties in the coalition government during the last four years.

The prime minister said it was unfortunate that billions of dol­lars of the nation were wast­ed by delaying the construction of projects such as Neelum Jhe­lum hydro project and Reko Diq mining project.

The PM said these initiatives include 2,000 internships for young engineers, 20 Under­developed Districts Transfor­mation Programme, 250 Mini Sports Complex Initiative, Pa­kistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholar­ships Programme.