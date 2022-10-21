Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not running away from the Local Government (LG) elections as it was a popular party in the province.

The party, he said, would grab the mayoral slots both in Karachi and Hyderabad, whenever the LG polls were held, as evident from the Malir by-election where it had won back the National Assembly seat.

Actually, the PPP government was committed to improve the local government system and that was why the summary for amendments in the municipal laws would be sent for approval in the next 48 hours, he said addressing the opening ceremony of the 100 kilowatt power generation project here at the Kidney Hill Park. Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also Administrator Karachi, said the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) had planted trees across the city to combat climate change.

The KMC was setting a new tradition in the form of a green energy project to emulate by the LG bodies elsewhere in the country, he added.

Barrister Murtaza said the KMC was also working on the concept of green energy and in the first phase, solar panels were being installed in the Kidney Hill Park to generate 100 kilowatts of electricity.

“Within a month, these solar panels will start generating 100 kilowatts of electricity, saving around Rs5 million per month,” he added. He said the initiative would prove to be an important step in reducing the expenses of KMC and help it become financially stable. The money spent on electricity acquisition would be used for development works.

He said the Kidney Hill Park project was an important step towards a ‘Clean Green Karachi.’ The KMC would set up such projects in other places. Murtaza said urban forests in Clifton and other places in the mega city showed that Karachi could be made green. Meanwhile, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had launched Karachi’s first digital hospital in collaboration with the private sector, which would provide citizens with 24 hours free online OPD and consultancy at home.

“A data center in Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will also be established which will be able to predict which diseases are increasing in Karachi. This is an important development in the medical field,” the Administrator said this while addressing a ceremony to make Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Karachi’s first digital hospital. On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Find My Doctor, Saad Siddiqui, renowned singer and social worker Shehzad Roy, Principal KMDC Dr. Nargis Anjum, Madam Conveen, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Nadeem Asif, Medical Superintendent Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Mir Solangi. , Zara Khan and others were also present.

The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital is the second largest hospital under KMC.

The Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital was suffering from neglect which is now being improved and in the larger interest of the public, the Find My Doctor clinic has been allowed to be established so that the citizens can benefit from this modern facility. He said that .ore steps will be taken to improve the hospital.

He said that information is the basis of anything and through the use of science and technology we can make our lives and the lives of others easier. He Digital Hospital is a joint initiative of Find My Doctor and KMC and it will also create a useful database that will show how many patients are suffering from which diseases and how their treatment status is. Speaking at the event, Saad Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Find My Doctor, said that everyone across Karachi who has a smartphone will be able to benefit from this facility.

He said that setting up a digital unit at Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will provide online and OPD facility in the accessible areas across the city and will also help to fully reactivate the hospital.

Well-known singer and social activist Shahzad Roy said that sub-standard things are not possible in the health and education sector. He said that we have to do technology-based things.

Congratulating the KMC, he said that the establishment of a digital hospital is a big step that will greatly benefit the citizens of Karachi.

Shahzad Roy also assured his all possible support in connection with the project. Dr. Nadeem Asif, Mir Solangi and other speakers also addressed the event.