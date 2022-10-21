Share:

Asks authorities to ‘prepare fully’ to deal with any situation n Justice Ijaz says how court can pass an order in anticipation n CJP Bandial warns PTI not to go on wrong side as there will be severe consequences n Tells AGP we can assemble even on holiday if there is any unusual situation.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday gave the federal government free hand to deal with any law and order sit­uation emerges during the PTI’s long-march and told the authorities to ‘prepare fully’.

Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Ban­dial, while heading a five-member bench, said, “You (the federal government) are at lib­erty to take measures, counter measures to deal with the (antici­pated) long march.”

He said this while hearing a contempt pe­tition of the federal gov­ernment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for violating the commit­ment given to the apex court not to hold protest at D-Chowk on May 25.

The Chief Justice said, “We (the SC) will be in picture if either side violates the law.” He said that on May 25 the Court respond­ed as there were actu­al facts. Thirty-one po­licemen were injured, fire brigade vehicles were torched, and pub­lic property was dam­aged. He further said, “We were asking the other side to explain the destruction, but next morning they left the place (D-Chowk).”

However, the Court turned down Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf’s plea to pass an interim order

(restraining the PTI from hold­ing long march) or to issue no­tice to PTI leaders. It instead asked the AGP to examine the agencies’ reports, submitted in compliance of the court order.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that how the Court can pass an order in anticipation.

The bench on 1st June had called reports from IGP ICT, Sec­retary Ministry of Interior, Di­rector Generals IB and ISI on the factual aspects of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march on May 25, wherein properties were damaged and trees were set on fire.

Justice Yahya Afridi, who was also part of the bench, in his separate note, stated, “Instead of calling for reports from the named officials of the State Agencies/Departments, as di­rected by my learned broth­er (CJP), I am of the opinion that there is sufficient materi­al before this Court to proceed against Imran Khan for the al­leged disobeyance of the court order dated 25.05.2022.” “It also warrants the issuance of notice by the SC to Imran Khan to explain why contempt pro­ceedings should not be initiated against him,” he added.

The CJP asked the attorney general that on May 25 you had relented in obedience to the apex court order, while you could have dealt with strictly.

The attorney general said that what will happen if the unruly mob enters into the Red Zone and disturbs the peaceful life of the federal capital. He told that the PTI leaders have been say­ing that they will not go beyond October as their preparations for the protest are complete. The AGP argued that in the re­cent past unprecedented events took place. “Should we wait for the bloodshed reach to our doorsteps,” the AGP contended.

The Chief Justice asked from the AGP that do you want an­other assurance from us, add­ing that you (govt) act in ac­cordance with the law. It is the responsibility of the executive to maintain law and order in the country, he added. The CJP asked the attorney general that you wanted to say that on May 25 the government relented in obedience to the apex court or­der, while you could have dealt with strictly