The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the ECP decision disqualifying party chairman Imran Khan in the court.

In the reference, it was said that Imran Khan did not mention the gifts taken from Toshakhana and the amount recieved from the sale of these gifts in his assets.

Earlier in April, the former prime minister while talking about the aforementioned during an informal media interaction said that these were his gifts and it was his choice whether to keep them or not.