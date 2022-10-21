Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehm­ood Ashrafi has appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision ac­quitting Shahrukh Jatoi from the murder case. He held this particular case, which was initiated when a young-twenty old Shah­zeb Khan was gunned down a decade ago in Karachi, pertained to ‘corruption on earth’ and ‘might is right.’ Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Rep­resentative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, in an appeal on his Twitter handle, said the decision in this particu­lar case was generating a negative impression in the society that the law could not take its course against any powerful or financially sound person which to him was not a good omen for the coun­try and the nation any­way. He elaborated that Shahrukh Jatoi case apart from Diyat (financial com­pensation) was the case of Fasad-Fil-Arz (corrup­tion on earth) which is a heinous crime in the light of the Holy Quran. He ap­pealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial to review the decision of this particu­lar case and personally hear it. It is pertinent to mention here that the law includes the principle of Fasad-Fil-Arz (corruption on earth), which allows an offender to be pun­ished (with a sentence of up to 14 years of impris­onment) even if he is for­given by the victim’s fam­ily under Qisas and Diyat