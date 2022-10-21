Share:

QUETTA - Loralai Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan on Thursday said that imparting quality edu­cation was a source of nations’ development. Government offi­cials along with philanthropists should also fulfill their duties to promote standard of education for the progress of the country and Balochistan province, he said. He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest of a seminar organised by the Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation at the University of Loralai on the occasion of Inter­national Bone Replenishment Day and Book Fair.

Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation Chairman Dr Lal Khan Kakar, Vice Loralai Uni­versity Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Loralai Deputy Commissioner Dr Attiqur Rehman Shahwani, Medical College Vice Principal Dr Dost Mohammad, political leader Abdul Matin Akhunzada, political leader Manzoor Kakar were present in the seminar. In addition to Dr Isa Khan Kakar, teachers, students and other rel­evant officials of the University of Loralai and Medical College participated in large numbers.

The commissioner said the quality of knowledge would not be compromised also lauding the role of the VC in this regard.

Chairman of the Founda­tion Dr Lal Khan Kakar said that through the Shaheed Baz Muhammad Foundation, six li­braries had been sponsored in the province including the first women’s library of the province, in addition to scholarships for students. He said that so far 40 million rupees have been spent on scholarships of students and other philanthropic works.

VC Dr Maqsood Ahmed told the participants that Loralai University was the economical university in the country, saying that LLB, pharmacy, and agricul­tural engineering departments would also be started soon. He said the students of Sindh from distant areas were also studying in Loralai University. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Mateen Akhunzada, ANP District Presi­dent Manzoor Kakar, Advocate Dr Dost Muhammad, Dr Isa Khan Jogezai and others also addressed the seminar.

On this occasion, a lecture was also given on the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day and preventive measures were ex­plained after which a two-day book Fair was inaugurated.