The federal government on Friday deployed the Rangers and FC personnel in the Red Zone Area amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters’ protests in the different areas of the city.

Issuing a statement on Twitter, the Islamabad police said, “The security in the federal capital has been high-alerted. The Rangers, FC, and police personnel have been deployed in the Red Zone Area.”

“Strict action will be taken against those, who will be indulged in any activities that steer to any sort of violation of the law. There have been no obstacles in terms of mobility of the traffic as all the routes have been opened for the traffic,” said the Islamabad police’s tweet.

In another tweet, the Islamabad police urged the governments of other provinces to take action like the centre if the law is being violated. The spokesperson said that considering the situation in the federal, the police are using teargas shells due to which it has been requested to the elders, children and women to avoid unnecessary traveling. The police have also urged the citizens to make room for places nearby the hospitals.