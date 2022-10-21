Share:

Recent studies have highlighted the alarming rise in terror attacks in Pakistan since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Since August last year, Pakistan has witnessed a record 51 percent increase in the number of attacks in a single year. These numbers are extremely concerning and illustrate what many had warned of much earlier, that the victory of the Taliban will enable and encourage other militant outfits in the region.

According to the data shared by the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), as many as 433 people were killed and 719 injured in 250 attacks in Pakistan between August 15, 2021, and August 14, 2022. Groups such as the TTP in particular have been emboldened in recent times and there has been a wave of fear and panic among residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the reported return of militants from Afghanistan.

How the situation is evolving under the Taliban indicates that we may be about to face yet another terrorism-related ordeal. Thus far, there has been no sign that the Taliban regime is taking steps to clamp down on the activities of foreign terrorist groups on Afghan soil. According to a recent UN report, key terror outfits with active presence in Afghanistan include Al-Qaeda, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K). Until now, the Taliban government has only acted against the IS-K because the group has been actively challenging its rule.

Pakistan has paid a hefty price for fighting terrorism in the past and we cannot allow those gains to be reversed. Certain lawmakers have also raised this issue in the assembly pointing out the worsening situation in Swat—where citizens have poured onto streets in protest against the growing violence. The people of this country have suffered a lot at the hands of terrorism and this brewing situation needs to be addressed urgently. We need to shore up our borders and protect our citizens in a scenario where an operation is conducted to eliminate the presence of terrorists on our soil. This is a matter which requires us to take all the stakeholders on board and cultivate consensus over a course of action. What is happening in Swat today can very easily spread to the other parts of the country as it did in the past, and we cannot afford a repeat of that nightmarish scenario.