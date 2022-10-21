Share:

Humans have created numerous types of machines to make Artificial intelligence has become impressively efficient. In some cases, it completes certain tasks, even better than mankind.

Artificial intelligence has made several developments in daily life and it is still improving but also AI has a negative impact on job marketing because it increases efficiency and completes work faster than human beings, leading to an increase in unemployment. Some people might think that robots cannot compete with human beings in job marketing because they are not able to think and create ideas but in the near future they have a strong negative effect on job marketing because they are more efficient. Moreover, robots don’t require to take rest and they don’t get exhausted After some years the job market will lead to fewer job opportunities for humans which has a severe impact on the unemployment rate. So it is necessary for a lot of people to be willing to learn as many skills as they can in order to be prepared for automation

SAIMA NAIK,

Turbat.