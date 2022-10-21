Share:

Pakistan’s rupee ended its depreciation run against the US dollar and registered a minor gain of 0.05% in the interbank on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.84 after appreciating 11 paise. After the minor gain, the rupee has depreciated an overall 1.38% in the last eight sessions.

It may be recalled that at the close of business last week, the value of the dollar increased marginally in the interbank market and the dollar rose by 5 paise to close at Rs218.43 paisa while in the open market it had risen by Rs4 to close at Rs226.