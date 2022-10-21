Share:

The registrar office of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday raised objections to the petition filed by the PTI, seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Raising objections to the petition filed by PTI’s Andleeb Abbas, the registrar said there was no mention in it as to how the case was of public importance.

Furthermore, the registrar pointed out that under article 248 of the constitution, the prime minister could not be made a party to the case.

“Thirdly, the petitioner has failed to satisfy the court as to how article 184 (3) of the constitution could be invoked in the case,” he said.

Fourthly, the registrar added, parties to the case had not been provided copies of the petition.

Fifthly, he noticed, the PTI leader had approached the SC directly without first availing other available forums.