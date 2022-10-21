Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Thursday passed a significant bill that criminalis­es custodial torture and rape amid continuous protest of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers against arrest and alleged torture of their party Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The opposition PTI continued its protest for the consecutive third sit­ting of the house over the arrest of Senator Swati by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s reluc­tance to issue his production orders.

The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 was among the four bills passed by the Senate during its brief sitting when there was complete pandemonium in the house.

The anti-torture bill provides pro­tection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials. The National As­sembly has already passed the bill. It seeks to ensure transparent investi­gations into future allegations of tor­ture and hold accountable to those responsible.

Under the bill, any public official who commits or abets or conspires to commit torture shall be punished with the same punishment as pre­scribed in section 302 of the Paki­stan Penal Code. The offence shall be cognizable, non- compoundable and non-bailable. The bill also prescribes punishment for custodial rapes.

The statement of objects and rea­sons of the bill says that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, In­human and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and Interna­tional Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which pro­tect the right to dignity of any per­son who has been held in custody.

“Despite constitutional provisions and guarantees, there is no precise definition or penalisation of the acts of torture within the criminal law re­gime of Pakistan.”

Therefore, the object of the bill is to criminalise and prevent acts of torture, custodial deaths and custo­dial rapes committed against per­sons held in custody by public offi­cials, reads the statement.

The house also passed the Crimi­nal Laws (Amendment) Bill, seek­ing to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Anti-Dump­ing Duties (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill.

The inter-Governmental Commer­cial Transactions Bill is aimed at providing for a mechanism to carry out a commercial transaction under an inter-governmental framework to promote, attract, and encourage foreign states to have economic and business relations with Pakistan.

According to the bill, no court shall entertain an application, petition or suit against any process or act un­dertaken or done under this Act.

It further stated that an investigat­ing agency, anti-graft body, law en­forcement agency or a court shall not inquire into or initiate investiga­tion for any procedural lapse or ir­regularity by any person in a com­mercial transaction or agreement under this Act unless there exists an evidence of personal monetary gain with corroborative evidence.

At the outset of the sitting, PTI law­makers gathered in front of chair­man Senate’s dais after they were denied the opportunity to speak on the issue of arrest of Senator Swa­ti. They chanted slogans of “release Azam Swati” and “issue production orders of Swati.”