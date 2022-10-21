ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Thursday passed a significant bill that criminalises custodial torture and rape amid continuous protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers against arrest and alleged torture of their party Senator Azam Khan Swati.
The opposition PTI continued its protest for the consecutive third sitting of the house over the arrest of Senator Swati by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s reluctance to issue his production orders.
The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 was among the four bills passed by the Senate during its brief sitting when there was complete pandemonium in the house.
The anti-torture bill provides protection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials. The National Assembly has already passed the bill. It seeks to ensure transparent investigations into future allegations of torture and hold accountable to those responsible.
Under the bill, any public official who commits or abets or conspires to commit torture shall be punished with the same punishment as prescribed in section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The offence shall be cognizable, non- compoundable and non-bailable. The bill also prescribes punishment for custodial rapes.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which protect the right to dignity of any person who has been held in custody.
“Despite constitutional provisions and guarantees, there is no precise definition or penalisation of the acts of torture within the criminal law regime of Pakistan.”
Therefore, the object of the bill is to criminalise and prevent acts of torture, custodial deaths and custodial rapes committed against persons held in custody by public officials, reads the statement.
The house also passed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, seeking to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill.
The inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill is aimed at providing for a mechanism to carry out a commercial transaction under an inter-governmental framework to promote, attract, and encourage foreign states to have economic and business relations with Pakistan.
According to the bill, no court shall entertain an application, petition or suit against any process or act undertaken or done under this Act.
It further stated that an investigating agency, anti-graft body, law enforcement agency or a court shall not inquire into or initiate investigation for any procedural lapse or irregularity by any person in a commercial transaction or agreement under this Act unless there exists an evidence of personal monetary gain with corroborative evidence.
At the outset of the sitting, PTI lawmakers gathered in front of chairman Senate’s dais after they were denied the opportunity to speak on the issue of arrest of Senator Swati. They chanted slogans of “release Azam Swati” and “issue production orders of Swati.”