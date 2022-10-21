Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Akhtar of Islamabad Golf Club outshone his rival golfing mates and senior professionals at the end of the first days 18 holes round of the four-day 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 in progress here at the 18 holes, par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course.

Akhter may be categorized as a senior professional, yet he exhibited good command over his shot making and allied aspects of his game like chipping, putting, bunker shots and approach shots to the green and this command resulted in compiling a score of gross 70, two under par for the first round effort which is remarkable going for a senior golf professional.

M Akram of Lahore Gymkhana ended the first round with a score of gross 73 and Asghar Ali also of the same club also put together the same score. Standing at three strokes in areas, M Akram and Asghar appear determined to outshine Akhtar in the final go. Other senior professionals who played impressively are M Irfan (Rawalpindi) gross 74 and there are five others at a score of gross 75 including Maqbool Ahmed (Garrison), Mehmood Kayani (Islamabad), M Javed and Ch Iftikhar (Gymkhana) and M Tariq (Islamabad). Placed at a score of gross 76 are A Hameed (Islamabad) and Rustam Ali Chattah (Lahore Garrison).

In the Junior Professionals Championship race, the best one of the first day was M Sohail of Peshawar with a score of gross 72. His rivals are far behind at a score of gross 78. These counterparts are Musa Khan, Jawad Khan, Kohinoor Shahid, Hassan Ali and Shahbaz Ali. As for the champion golf professionals, they will show their potency, robustness and playing flair from today (Friday).