Swabi - Speakers at the “International Conference on Sustainability in Process Industry (SPI 2022)” at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said that strengthening linkages between the industry and academia can boost the industrial sector’s contribution, and can strengthen the country’s economy. The two-day international conference organized by the GIK Institute Chemical Department in collaboration with the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar started on Wednesday and concluded on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Engro Chemicals Jahangir Piracha, the chief guest spoke in detail about the requirements as well as the problems confronted by the industrial sector, the responsibility of the government, running the industry and determining the value of the product in the market. “There is a dire need to create better opportunities and environment for the industry and academic communication while focusing on recycling,” he said. Tauseef Salma from Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, USA said that climate change has changed the entire globe and the developing world badly needs to adopt policies to cope with global warming issues. “Recently, onethird of Pakistan submerged in floodwater,” she said. Bianca Mortari of the State University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dr Imran Khan of Turkey, and Dr Guichao Wang of China also expressed their views at the conference and lauded the efforts of experts who presented their views to resolve world problems. Prof Dr Najma Memon of the National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry, University of Sindh said that the main causes of global energy crises are: unbridle consumption, population explosion, lack of renewable energy, bureaucratic hurdles, lack of seriousness of the officials in academic-industry joint efforts to address this burning issue. “Energy is the basic need of the people,” she said. Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, said that the industry makes a 20 per cent contribution to Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the majority of the industry lacks financial strength and sustainability. If the government desires that they contribute to the country’s economy its needs should be fulfilled. Rector GIK Institute Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that the industry and academia can take joint initiatives and research projects while sharing knowledge to boost the industrial sector production and improve quality. Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor of UET Peshawar said that the global energy demand has been increasing for years and if this issue was not addressed by the governments, it may spin out of control in the future.