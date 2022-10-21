Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Two police officials were booked over allegations of facilitating a no­torious criminal escaped from the police custody on Thursday.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Shah Jamal police sta­tion Hafiz Waseem Ahmed along with constable Husnain Raza were officially sent to Hinjarwal police station of Lahore for getting a pro­claimed offender Abdul Rauf flee from the custody of Shah Jamal po­lice station.

The officials were bringing him back to Muzaffargarh by a private car when the accused jumped out of the car and escaped from the police custody at Mehr Pur Chowk near Shah Jamal police station.

The heirs of the case alleged that the police officials had facilitated the criminal to escape from police custody. Taking action on the alle­gations, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah directed officers concerned to arrest the alleged police officials and investigate the incident. The Shah Jamal police arrested the sub-inspector after registering the FIR against him.